Christopher Vizzina News: Named QB1

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Vizzina is the No. 1 QB, per Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier.

Vizzina has seemingly won Clemson's starting quarterback job after having looked more impressive than Tait Reynolds throughout spring practice. Vizzina spent the past two seasons backing up Cade Klubnik and completed 64 of his 105 pass attempts for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception across 11 appearances.