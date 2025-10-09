Purdy was benched last week in Nevada's loss to Fresno State after he started the game 0-for-4 passing with two interceptions. The quarterback has struggled mightily this season, tossing for a whopping eight interceptions to just one touchdown pass. He offers some mobility with his legs, but that's not enough to hold down the starting gig after a dreadful start to the season. Jones hasn't officially been named the starter, but that's what all signs currently point to as the Wolfpack gets set to host San Diego State.