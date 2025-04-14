Chubba Purdy News: Likely to enter fall camp as QB1

Purdy is likely to enter the Wolf Pack's fall camp as their primary quarterback, Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com reports.

Purdy and AJ Bianco have been competing to be Nevada's starting quarterback, with the former standing out. Contrary to his 2024 season, Purdy will look to make 2025 the year he finally establishes himself as a team's top QB. All it will take for Purdy to get that is staying healthy and strong during the summer.