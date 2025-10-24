Purdy opened the season as Nevada's starting quarterback but was benched ahead of Week 7 in favor of a true freshman in Carter Jones. An incredible athlete but questionable thrower of the football, Purdy has transitioned into a role that may better fit his skill set, sliding outside to the wide receiver spot. Purdy has caught three passes over the past two games for a total of 28 yards. At this point, he's a rotational pass-catcher, but he could continue to receive more opportunities as he adjusts to the new position. It's unclear if Purdy has given up his backup QB role as part of the swap.