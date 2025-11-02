Bailey had one of his best games of the season, completing 75 percent of his passes and delivering his second-best yardage total of the campaign. The sophomore accounted for three touchdowns, which was his fifth time doing so. While a pair of three-interception games has put a damper on an otherwise excellent season, Bailey has totaled 2,411 passing yards and a 19:7 TD:INT while adding 137 yards and four scores on the ground across nine games. He's two yards short of matching his 2024 passing yards total, which he achieved in 12 games.