College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Baxter headshot

CJ Baxter Injury: Limited in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Baxter (knee) won't be a full participant in the Longhorns' spring practice, per 247sports.com.

Baxter tore his LCL/PCL in Texas' fall camp last season, undergoing surgery and missing the entire campaign. Thus, with an injury of that magnitude, it's not surprising the tailback remains limited as the Longhorns return to the practice field. When he's fully healthy, Baxter figures to compete to back up Quintrevion Wisner.

CJ Baxter
Texas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now