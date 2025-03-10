CJ Baxter Injury: Limited in spring

Baxter (knee) won't be a full participant in the Longhorns' spring practice, per 247sports.com.

Baxter tore his LCL/PCL in Texas' fall camp last season, undergoing surgery and missing the entire campaign. Thus, with an injury of that magnitude, it's not surprising the tailback remains limited as the Longhorns return to the practice field. When he's fully healthy, Baxter figures to compete to back up Quintrevion Wisner.