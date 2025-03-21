CJ Baxter Injury: Looking good for opener
Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian is confident Baxter (knee) will be available before the 2025 Longhorns begin their regular season, Hank South of 247Sports.com reports.
Earlier in a podcast this week, Sarkisian fielded a question about Baxter's availability and responded confidently that the sophomore would likely be ready to go by then. While there is still at least a little doubt regarding the sophomore's availability, going into the summer, he looks more probable than questionable even if his spring activity will be limited.
