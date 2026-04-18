CJ Baxter Injury: Misses spring game

Baxter sat out Kentucky's spring game, per Ryan Black of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Baxter is expected to be one of the Wildcats' top tailbacks alongside Oklahoma transfer Jovantae Barnes. Baxter spent last season at Texas, and had a limited output in the offense while sitting out four games. However, the year prior he ran for 659 yards and five scores on 138 carries -- the tailback has plenty of potential. However, he'll have to wait until he's fully healthy to unlock it.