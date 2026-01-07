Campbell transferred to Rutgers for his senior season after a great year with Florida Atlantic in 2024 in which he ran for 844 yards and reeled in 466 receiving yards, totaling 14 touchdowns. However, he was carted to the locker room in Week 3 against Norfolk State and didn't return. That was a brutal twist of fate for the tailback, but the silver lining is that it occurred in Week 3, meaning he still has eligibility remaining for 2026. He'll join a running back room that includes young stud Nate Sheppard, but he'll look to add experience and depth for the Blue Devils next fall.