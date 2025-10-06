The redshirt freshman came off his best game for Notre Dame where he passed for 354 yards in completing 22-of-30 attempts and four touchdowns against Arkansas on Sept. 27. Despite getting his second touchdown pass of the game in the second half, most of Carr's damage was done in the first half, 10-of-16 for 134 yards and a touchdown. Carr will look to rebound against North Carolina State on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Wolfpack's pass defense is in the bottom third in the country, allowing an average of 243 passing yards per game.