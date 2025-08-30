Donaldson and James Peoples are easily the 2025 Buckeyes' top-two options at running back, and it looks like they will start with the former early. Even if Donaldson starts, that is unlikely to prevent many opportunities for Peoples, considering it looks like the Buckeyes will look to replicate their previous championship-winning system that includes two top backs. As for Donaldson, it looks more like he will be in a similar situation from West Virginia's 2024 team, which got 835 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns from the senior.