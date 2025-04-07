CJ Donaldson News: Sheds nearly 20 pounds

Donaldson has dropped nearly 20 pounds in the two months since signing on with the Buckeyes, weighing in most recently at 226 pounds in mid-March, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com reports.

While Donaldson was listed at 238 pounds last year, he apparently was tipping the scales north of 240 pounds at some point. He's now down to 226 pounds in an attempt to provide more versatility as a rusher and receiver with the Buckeyes' backfield up for grabs following the departures of NFL prospects TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and Donaldson and James Peoples are likely the favorites to claim most of those touches.