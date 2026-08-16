CJ Toney Injury: Sidelined for scrimmage

Toney (undisclosed) was out for Washington State's scrimmage Saturday, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.

Toney missed the Cougars' first scrimmage Saturday as he deals with an undisclosed injury. The true freshman running back will look to return to full health to compete at his highest level during the remainder of fall camp. His status is now questionable as Washington State's season opener approaches on Sept. 6 against Washington.