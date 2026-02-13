Clayton Coppock News: Lands at Costal Carolina
Coppock will transfer to Costal Carolina, he announced via his personal X account.
Coppock had a productive true freshman season at Kennesaw State, reeling in 28 catches for 311 yards and five touchdowns, also notching 47 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He'll now take his talents to the Chanticleers, where the wideout will look to build off a strong collegiate debut.
