Clayton Coppock News: Lands at Costal Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Coppock will transfer to Costal Carolina, he announced via his personal X account.

Coppock had a productive true freshman season at Kennesaw State, reeling in 28 catches for 311 yards and five touchdowns, also notching 47 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He'll now take his talents to the Chanticleers, where the wideout will look to build off a strong collegiate debut.

