Clayton Smith News: Seeing reps at tight end

Smith will see reps at tight end in Arizona State's fall camp, per PHNX Sun Devils.

Smith has been a defensive end for the past three seasons at Arizona State, but head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was visibly displeased with his tight end room, said "Clayton's gonna go back to the tight end room for one purpose: to create competition." It's unclear if he'll actually manage to earn reps at tight end on Saturdays, but for now, he's flipped to the offensive side of the ball.