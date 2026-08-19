Clint Walker News: Candidate for breakout season?
Walker is seen as a potential candidate for a breakout season in 2026, according to Marquel Slaughter of Buffalo News.
Walker figures to open the season as Buffalo's TE2, but he could be in line for a breakout year and end up having a bigger-than-expected role on offense. The senior will compete for playing time with Nick Leonard and Michael Gelatko behind the expected starter, Trevor Wilson.
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