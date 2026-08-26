Cody Hagen headshot

Cody Hagen News: Medically retires from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Hagen (knee) is medically retiring from football ahead of the 2026 season, per Jason Batacao of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Hagen tore his PCL in December and tried to play through it with a brace in spring ball, but it reportedly just never felt the same for the wideout. Now, he's putting a bow on his football career after totaling 15 catches for 126 yards as well as 93 rushing yards and two scores with the Cougars.

Cody Hagen
BYU
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