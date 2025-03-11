Colbie Young News: Cleared and practicing

Young (suspension) is cleared and practicing for Georgia, Anthony Dasher of Rivals reports.

On Oct. 8, Young was arrested for multiple misdemeanors. The very next day saw him suspended indefinitely, which held up, meaning he did not play again during 2024. That year saw Young log 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing top-wideout potential evident before his transfer to Georgia from SEC rival Florida.