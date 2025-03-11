College Football
Colbie Young headshot

Colbie Young News: Cleared and practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 9:48am

Young (suspension) is cleared and practicing for Georgia, Anthony Dasher of Rivals reports.

On Oct. 8, Young was arrested for multiple misdemeanors. The very next day saw him suspended indefinitely, which held up, meaning he did not play again during 2024. That year saw Young log 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing top-wideout potential evident before his transfer to Georgia from SEC rival Florida.

Colbie Young
Georgia
More Stats & News
