College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Adams headshot

Cole Adams News: Not out or limited for spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 10:28am

Adams (lower leg) is not one of Alabama's players out or limited for the spring, Nick Kelly of AL.com reports.

As mentioned by head coach Kalen DeBoer, Adams not being out or limited Monday suggests he is healthy for Alabama's spring practice. During the first half of Alabama's 2024 season, before a lower-leg injury took its toll on him, he logged six receptions (on seven targets) for 94 yards.

Cole Adams
Alabama
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now