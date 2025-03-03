Cole Adams News: Not out or limited for spring
Adams (lower leg) is not one of Alabama's players out or limited for the spring, Nick Kelly of AL.com reports.
As mentioned by head coach Kalen DeBoer, Adams not being out or limited Monday suggests he is healthy for Alabama's spring practice. During the first half of Alabama's 2024 season, before a lower-leg injury took its toll on him, he logged six receptions (on seven targets) for 94 yards.
