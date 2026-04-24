Cole Ballard News: Battling Marshall, Jenkins for QB1

Ballard is battling Isaiah Marshall and Chase Jenkins for the QB1 gig, per 247Sports.

Ballard has spent the past three seasons as a backup at Kansas. Last fall, he tossed for 108 yards on 10-of-22 passing while rushing for 92 yards on 15 carries. He's gotten involved, albeit minimally, in all three seasons at Kansas. His competition features a transfer from Rice in Jenkins and a home-grown gunslinger in Marshall. Ballard and Marshall appear to be the top two options at the moment, however.