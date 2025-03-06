Cole Ballard News: Getting reps in spring ball

Ballard (undisclosed) is participating in spring practice, Sam Winton of Rivals.com reports.

Ballard, who was dealing with an injury at the end of last season, is practicing in full this spring. Ballard has been serving as the team's No. 1 quarterback in practice with Jalon Daniels (knee) recovering from a minor procedure in the offseason. Daniels is expected to be ready for the start of the season so Ballard is set to serve as the backup for the third straight season.