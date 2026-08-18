Cole Ballard News: Working with first-team offense
Ballard was working with the first-team offense in Monday's practice, according to Michael Swain of 247Sports.com.
Ballard is in a QB battle with Isaiah Marshall, but the fact that he was working with the first-team offense roughly two weeks before the season opener can be considered a positive sign. Kansas opens the 2026 season at home against LIU on Friday, Sep. 4.
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