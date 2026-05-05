Cole Cabana News: Scores in spring game

Cabana (undisclosed) scored a touchdown in Western Michigan's spring game, per Matthew Ehler of MLive.com.

Cabana ran it in from four yards out for Western Michigan's Gold Team in the spring game. He spent last season with the Broncos as well, but played in just two games due to injury. Now, he appears primed to make an impact in a deep running back room that also features one of the best backs in the G6 in Jalen Buckley.