Cole Gonzales News: Expected to be Week 1 starter

Gonzales is the likely starter for the Week 1 matchup against Citadel on Saturday, Sep. 5, according to Cameron Williams of The Charlotte Post.

Gonzales entered fall camp in a quarterback battle with Conner Harrell, but now it seems he's generated enough separation to believe he'll be the Week 1 starter, especially since he's been taking snaps with the first offense so far in camp. Gonzales spent the 2025 season at Pittsburgh, completing 50 percent of his passes for 118 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT in three games.