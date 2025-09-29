Gonzales replaced Eli Holstein with just under seven minutes left in a one-score game after Holstein threw a second interception. Gonzales led Pitt to midfield on a potential game-tying or winning drive before a sack and subsequent incompletion ended the opportunity. Gonzales got the ball back at Pitt's eight yard line with 11 seconds left and threw an interception in the closing seconds. It's unclear if the Western Carolina transfer will remain under center next week or if Pitt will turn back to Holstein.