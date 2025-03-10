Cole Harrison Injury: Non-contact participant Monday
Harrison (undisclosed) was a non-contact participant in Tennessee's team practice Monday, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.
Harrison being a non-contact participant in Tennessee's latest practice suggests there is still at least a lot to go before he is 100 percent. At the very least, there is much time for Harrison to be 100 percent, and him being acknowledged as a participant indicates he is physically improving.
