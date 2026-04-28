Cole Rusk News: Slated to claim starting role
Rusk appears slated to start at tight end for Arizona in 2026, per the Arizona Daily Star.
Rusk spent the 2025 season with Illinois, reeling in 19 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown. Now, the tight end appears primed to hold down the top of the position for Arizona in his sixth-year senior season, with Tyler Powell (foot) also a factor behind him once he heals up.
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