Cole Turner Injury: Practicing, will miss spring game

Turner (lower body) is back at practice for Clemson, but he's still slated to miss the Tigers' spring game, per Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State.

Turner missed Clemson's Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State after a 16-catch, 144 yard season. He's set to return for his fifth year of college football at Clemson this fall, but he's still working his way back from the lower body injury he suffered at the end of the season. Turner will look to be full go by fall camp.