Cole Turner News: Away from team

Turner (lower body) is away from the team tending to a personal matter, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

After missing Clemson's spring game following lower-body surgery, Turner is either dealing with an additional matter or an entirely new one in the Tigers' fall camp. He stepped away from the program early in fall camp with their support and is still rostered going into the regular season. Turner has been reliable depth for Clemson, with three of the Tigers' last four seasons including 100-plus receiving yards from him, so his presence will be missed.