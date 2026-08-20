Cole Turner News: No timeline for return

Turner (personal) is away from the team and currently has no timeline for return, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Turner reportedly went away from the team on Monday due to a personal matter, and head coach Dabo Swinney said that the team is supporting Turner and he doesn't currently have a timeline to return. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but it's also worth noting that he had an offseason surgery on his lower body. It's too early to tell if he will be back with the team in time for the opening game at LSU.