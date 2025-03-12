Colin Hurley Injury: Remains hospitalized

Hurley (undisclosed) remains hospitalized in Jacksonville after a January car crash, Nola.com reports.

At this point, it's unclear if Hurley will be able to return to the practice field this spring for LSU. Given the fact that he's still hospitalized in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, it seems unlikely at this time. Hurley was set to compete for a backup role, but he'll be quite behind by the time he returns to campus.