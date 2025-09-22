Dixon was a lone bright spot for the Fighting Illini on a day in which the team was steam rolled by a triumphant Indiana squad. The 6-foot-1 receiver connected with quarterback Luke Altmyer on a 59-yard scoring strike in the first quarter for Illinois' lone touchdown of the day and finished as the team's leading receiver with a career-high 86 yards. On the season, Dixon has caught 10 passes for 151 yards and a pair of scores and will look to build off his performance in a home matchup against USC on Saturday.