Colton Boomer News: Commits to Boise State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Boomer has committed to Boise State, he announced via his personal X account.

Boomer, who spent the last three seasons with UCF, has found a new home with Boise State. Jonah Dalmas has spent the last four seasons as the Broncos' starting kicker so it will be difficult for Boomer to win the job, however Dalmas missed two kicks in the playoff loss to Penn State so there may be a competition. Regardless, Dalmas is in his final year of eligibility, so Boomer will at least be the presumptive starter for the 2026 season.

