Colton Joseph

Colton Joseph News: Partaking in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Joseph (undisclosed) is participating in Old Dominion's spring practice period, per The Virginian-Pilot.

Joseph missed the Monarch's final game against Arkansas State in 2024 with an undisclosed injury. The gunslinger tossed for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes. He also added 647 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground as well. He should be in line to start this fall, and getting back out onto the practice field is the first step in that direction.

