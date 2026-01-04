It made sense that Joseph was looking for a move up in competition after Old Dominion's 2025 season saw the sophomore significantly improve from his freshman season. The second-year quarterback's latest campaign includes a 60.1 completion percentage on 288 pass attempts for 2,619 yards and a 21-10 TD-INT ratio. On the ground, he logged 158 carries with 1,008 yards (6.4 averaged per carry) and 13 touchdowns. Joseph's primary objective will be to help Wisconsin re-establish Big Ten relevance, especially after a 2025 season in which the Badgers frequently changed their starting quarterback and struggled on offense.