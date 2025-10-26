Joseph surpassed the 300-yard mark on Saturday, for the second time in eight starts this year. Joseph also has now thrown three or more touchdowns in five of the eight games in 2025. Joseph's touchdown passes came on 70, 16 and 24-yard strikes. The turnover bug has found Joseph in recent weeks, having thrown five interceptions over his last three games. For the season, Joseph has thrown 2000 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also providing 559 yards and six scores on the ground. Up next Saturday is a road matchup with Louisiana-Monroe.