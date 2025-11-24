Joseph ran wild in Saturday's contest, setting a new season high in rush yards with the 189, surpassing the 179 set back in Week 1. The touchdown run, was Joseph's 12th of 2025 came on a 20 yard run in the third quarter. The Sophomore quarterback connected with tight end Jailen Butler for his lone touchdown pass on the afternoon. Through 11 games in 2025, Joseph has thrown for 2518 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Monarchs will look to finish the regular season strong next Saturday, with a home matchup against 1-10 Georgia State.