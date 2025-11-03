Joseph found the end zone three times on Saturday, running in from seven, 14 and one yard scores. This was the first game since Week 1 that Joseph was unable to throw a passing touchdown, but the three rushing scores set a new high in a game this season. The three rushing scores brings his season total to nine. The Sophomore quarterback has thrown for 2231 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions through nine games played. Up next for the Monarchs is a home matchup with Troy on Thursday, Nov. 13.