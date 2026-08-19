Conner Harrell Injury: Likely to open season as QB2

Harrell (knee) is expected to be Cole Gonzales' backup for the Week 1 matchup against Citadel on Saturday, Sep. 5, according to Cameron Williams of The Charlotte Post.

Harrell has been operating with a brace throughout fall camp, but Gonzales has done enough to create separation and is on the verge of officially claiming the starting role. Harrell looks destined to be the QB2 to open the season, as Gonzales has been taking snaps with the first offense so far in camp.