Conner Harrell Injury: Moving without brace

Harrell (leg) is practicing without a lower-body brace, Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Because of a leg injury, Harrell was ruled out for UNC-Charlotte's 2025 season. Fast-forward to March, with him back for Charlotte, and he is able to make some solid movements in spring camp. Harrell has not been seen practicing at a rapid pace or initiating contact, so there may still be some work to do, but it looks like his previous injury is more of a past problem.