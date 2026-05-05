Conner Harrell Injury: Working back from knee injury

Harrell (knee) is still working back from injury, Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Along with suffering an MCL sprain, Harrell tore his ACL and meniscus last September, which explains why he has taken over half a year to recover from injury. While he has been moving without a lower-body brace, his immediate availability remains questionable as he and UNC-Charlotte's team prepare for the summer. Harrell's latest update notes he recently started sprinting, which shows progress, as he could not do so in spring camp.