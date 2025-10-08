Weigman, who suffered a concussion during last Saturday's game against game against Texas Tech, is currently expected to be available this weekend against the Cowboys. The 6-foot-3 junior has been steady at the helm for the Cougars to start the season after transferring in from Texas A&M, throwing for 910 yards (70-of-118), six touchdowns and two interceptions through six games, adding on 151 yards and four scores with his legs. If Weigman encounters a setback and is unable to suit up this weekend, Zeon Chriss would likely start for the Cougars after making a relief appearance last weekend.