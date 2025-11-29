Weigman put together one of his best performances of the season Saturday, and it was highlighted by his performance on the ground. He rushed for a season-high 121 yards and scored multiple touchdowns for the third time this season. He also had a solid day through the air, throwing for over 200 yards and a score. He finished the 2025 regular season with 2,274 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding 523 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He is set to lead the Cougars through the air and on the ground during bowl season.