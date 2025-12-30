Weigman had arguably his best game of the season as Houston won a thriller over LSU to close out the season on a high note. The senior quarterback completed 75 percent of his passes while tossing for four touchdowns for the second time this season. Unlike the first time he did that, however, in the Cougars' loss to West Virginia in Week 10, Weigman didn't turn the ball over and was uber-efficient. The gunsliger finishes the year with 2,711 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 65.1 percent completion, along with 700 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. It was a prolific year for the junior, who now must decide how to spend his last season of eligibility.