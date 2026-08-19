Cooper Alexander Injury: Sidelined for practice
Alexander (undisclosed) was sidelined for Penn State's latest practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.
As expected, after committing to Penn State back in January, Alexander followed PSU's head coach Matt Campbell to the Nittany Lions. The tight end has been sidelined for back-to-back Monday practices, putting his availability for their regular-season opener in question.
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