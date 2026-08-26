Cooper Hoch News: Listed as starter

Hoch is listed as a starting wide receiver on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week 0 game against USC, according to Niles Hall of The Spear SJU.

Hoch is listed as one of the three starting wideouts for this Week 0 clash on Saturday, alongside Anthony Ivey and either Jordan Anderson or Jerry McClure. Hoch is an imposing 6-foot-3 junior, and while he's listed as a starter, it remains to be seen whether he'll have a prominent role on offense.