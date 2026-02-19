Corey Smith News: Lands at Toledo

Smith will transfer to Toledo, per the Rockets' 2026 football roster.

Smith got involved as a true freshman with Penn State to the tune of 152 yards on 22 carries, but in 2025 he was limited to just 30 yards on 14 handoffs. With three seasons of eligibility remaining, the former blue-chip tailback will take his talents to Toledo, where he'll look to crack the rockets' halfback rotation immediately.