Eakin's touchdown receptions logged all but five of his 66 yards. For the first, Behren Morton threw a somewhat errant yet deep-enough pass that Eakin impressively caught. The resulting touchdown established Tech's first lead, which TTU never relinquished. For the Red Raiders' second touchdown, they set Eakin in motion, which helped Behren Morton complete a short pass to his aforementioned wideout. The wide receiver ran 25-plus yards, assuring Tech's last touchdown. For career highs, Morton is only one TD, two receptions and 62 yards short of equaling his current tallies.