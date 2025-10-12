Eakin's streak of at least three catches in a single game this year was snapped as he didn't log any targets against the Jayhawks. Texas Tech dominated on the ground with 40 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns. It's worth noting that starter Behren Morton left with an undisclosed injury which paved the way for Will Hammond to play most of the game. Hammond is a dual-threat quarterback which could affect Eakin's outlook for the rest of the season. Teammates Caleb Douglas and Terrance Carter did see eight targets apiece, so it's not like Texas Tech will completely go away from the passing game. They'll play at Arizona State next week and it's likely they will need to throw the ball in that game.