Boley transferred to Arizona State after spending two seasons at Kentucky. He had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, tossing for 2,160 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 65.8 percent completion across 10 starts, also rushing for 85 yards and two scores. His competition for the QB1 gig in Tempe, Mikey Keene, spent last season as Bryce Underwood's backup at Michigan after a successful stint at Fresno State. The Sun Devils are looking to replace two-year starter Sam Leavitt, who transferred to LSU in the offseason.